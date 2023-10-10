Weather update: Thunderstorms with possible damaging winds, hail in 2 provinces

The weather service has issued a warning for severe thunderstorm with potential damage to homes and properties in two provinces.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Wednesday, 11 October.

The weather service has warned about the possibility of severe thunderstorms resulting in localised damage to informal houses’ roofs over an open area and structural damage to homes and car ports in two provinces.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 11 October

Residents in the central parts of the Free State and the north-western parts of KwaZulu-Natal have been warned about severe thunderstorms with possible strong, damaging winds and large amounts of hail.

The weather service said the thunderstorms could result in localised damage to informal houses’ roofs over an open area and localised structural damage to homes and car ports.

Extremely high fire danger

SAWS has issued extremely high fire danger warnings in four provinces.

Areas of concern include the northern parts of the Northern Cape, the western parts of both the North-West and Free State, and the Joe Gqabi District Municipality in the Eastern Cape.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Wednesday, 11 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate an initially cloudy but otherwise partly cloudy and warm day with isolated showers and thundershowers.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog along the escarpment, but otherwise the day will be partly cloudy and cool to warm, with isolated showers and thundershowers, except in the north-east.

Limpopo:

The day will be cloudy in the western bushveld at first, with isolated showers and thundershowers; otherwise, it will be partly cloudy and warm.

North-West Province:

A day of partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot weather awaits the residents of the North-West Province with isolated showers and thundershowers.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate a partly cloudy, windy, and warm to hot day with isolated to scattered showers and thundershowers.

Northern Cape:

Residents of the Northern Cape can expect a morning of cloudy conditions with fog patches along the coast, otherwise fine and cool.

In the east, it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot with isolated showers and thundershowers, but scattered in the north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents will experience cloudy conditions with fog patches along the west coast, the southern parts, and the extreme north-eastern parts in the morning.

From the afternoon, they can expect otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers over the southern parts of the province.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Very High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Residents are expected to experience morning fog patches in places over the interior that are otherwise fine and warm but cloudy and cool, with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be morning fog in places over the interior; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool with isolated showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

From midday, the conditions are expected to be fine, windy, and warm in places over the interior, where it will become partly cloudy in the north towards the evening with isolated thundershowers.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog over the interior, with otherwise cloudy and warm conditions but hot in places in the north. Isolated showers and thundershowers are expected by the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Very High.”