Weather update: Warm weather but high fire danger in two provinces

Discover what the weather holds for your province this Saturday, from sunny skies in Gauteng to coastal clouds in the Western Cape.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 14 October.

The weather service has warned about extremely high fire danger warnings in two provinces.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 14 October

Extremely high fire danger

SAWS has issued extremely high fire danger warnings over the Waterberg District Municipality in the north-western parts of Mpumalanga and the eastern parts of North-West Province.

A yellow level 1 warning for disruptive rain has been issued over the Kouga, Sunday River Valley and Ndlambe Local municipalities, as well as the Nelson Mandela Bay metropolitan.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 14 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate a fine and warm day.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Extreme.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect morning fog patches and evening drizzle along the escarpment; otherwise, it is partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Limpopo:

In Limpopo, there will be fog patches in the morning and drizzle along the escarpment in the evening, but otherwise it will be partly cloudy and warm to hot.

North-West Province:

A day of fine and warm weather awaits the residents of the North-West.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate fine and warm weather but cool conditions in the south.

Northern Cape:

Residents of the Northern Cape can expect cloudy conditions along the coast in the morning, but otherwise fine and warm to hot, but cool along the coast and southern interior, where it will be partly cloudy.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents will experience cloudy weather along the south coast and adjacent interior in the morning, but otherwise it will be partly cloudy and cool to warm and hot over the northern parts of the west coast.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Very High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Residents are expected to experience partly cloudy weather in the north and cloudy and cold to cool with isolated showers and rain in the south, but scattered along the coast.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy and cool conditions north of the escarpment, but otherwise cloudy and cold conditions with isolated showers and rain scattered along the coast.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the western interior, which will be otherwise partly cloudy and cool to warm.

Isolated showers and rain are expected along the extreme south coast.