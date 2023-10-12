Weather update: Uncomfortably hot and humid in Limpopo and thunderstorms in two provinces

The weather service has warned about the possibility of severe thunderstorms in two provinces and hot and humid weather that will lead to extremely uncomfortable conditions in Limpopo.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Friday, 13 October.

The weather service has warned about the possibility of severe thunderstorms in two provinces and hot and humid weather that will lead to extremely uncomfortable conditions in Limpopo.

Here’s what you need to know.

Weather warnings, 13 October

Residents in the escarpment and in the lowveld of both Mpumalanga and Limpopo have been warned about severe thunderstorms.

The weather service has also notified residents in the lowveld and northern parts of Limpopo to expect hot and humid weather that will lead to extremely uncomfortable conditions.

Extremely high fire danger

SAWS has issued extremely high fire danger warnings over the central and northern parts of Limpopo.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Friday, 13 October:

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate partly cloudy weather in the early morning but otherwise fine and warm but hot conditions in the extreme north of the province.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Extreme.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and windy conditions on the highveld.

There will be partly cloudy and warm weather with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon along the escarpment and in the Lowveld, where it will become cloudy in the evening.

Meanwhile, in the Lowveld, it will be very hot.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine in the south-west and partly cloudy and hot to very hot with isolated thundershowers from the afternoon, except in the south-west.

It will be extremely hot in the Limpopo Valley.

North-West Province:

A day of partly cloudy weather awaits the residents of the North-West in the east at first, and fine and warm to hot conditions in the rest of the province.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State can anticipate morning fog patches in the east, where it will be cloudy at first but otherwise fine and cool to warm.

Northern Cape:

Residents of the Northern Cape can expect partly cloudy conditions over the Namakwa District in the morning but otherwise fine and cool to warm weather.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents will experience partly cloudy and cool conditions in the morning, with rain and isolated showers in the south becoming fine in the north and west by late morning.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “Very High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Eastern Cape (western half):

Residents are expected to experience partly cloudy and cool weather with isolated showers south of the escarpment, becoming cloudy with scattered showers and rain along the coast and adjacent interior.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

There will be partly cloudy and cool conditions, becoming cloudy with isolated showers and rain in places south of the escarpment but scattered along the coast to the south of Coffee Bay.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to morning fog patches over the interior and western parts, where it will be partly cloudy and cool but warm in the north.

Isolated showers and rain are expected except in the north-west.

The expected UVB sunburn index for the region is categorised as “High.” Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.