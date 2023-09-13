Weather: SA braces for windy, wet, and fiery conditions on Thursday

The latest weather update from the SA Weather Service highlights a range of conditions, including fire warnings and wet weather advisories.

Coastal winds will vary by region but are expected to be moderate. In the Western Cape, winds are expected to shift direction from late morning to late afternoon.

Weather forecast, 14 September

Gauteng residents have been warned to take precautions as the UVB sunburn index is expected to be very high.

In the Western Cape, the index is moderate, while it is high in Kwazulu-Natal.

Fire alerts

Eastern Cape regions (specifically Dr Beyers Naude, Inxuba Yethemba, Enoch Mgijima, and Emalahleni LMS), along with portions of the Northern Cape, Free State, and North West province, are under an “extremely high” fire danger warning.

Meanwhile, the Southern Namakwa District in the Northern Cape and the interior of the Western Cape should brace themselves for a chilly, wet, and windy end to the week.

These conditions are predicted to last through Friday and Saturday.

Provincial weather forecasts

Here’s what to expect in your province tomorrow:

Gauteng:

The day starts with partly cloudy skies but will clear up, leading to cool but fine weather. Beware of very high UVB sunburn index.

Mpumalanga:

Expect morning fog along the escarpment. The weather will be partly cloudy, ranging from cool to warm.

Limpopo:

Eastern regions will be partly cloudy, while the remainder of the province will experience fine, cool to warm weather.

North West:

Early cloud cover in the eastern parts will give way to fine, cool to warm weather.

Free State:

It will be fine initially, becoming partly cloudy. The western and southern regions should expect windy conditions.

Northern Cape:

Eastern areas will be windy, but the weather will generally be fine and range from cool to warm.

Western Cape:

While the north-western interior will remain fine and cool, expect cloudy conditions and isolated showers in the southwestern regions. Afternoon winds will pick up across the interior.

Western half of Eastern Cape:

Generally fine and cool, with intermittent cloud cover along the coast.

Eastern half of Eastern Cape:

The day starts fine and cool but expect clouds to roll in along the coast by afternoon.

Kwazulu-Natal:

It will be a warm day, with hot conditions in some midland areas. Clouds will gather in the southeastern region by afternoon.