Weather update: Moderate temperatures expected, with some rain in the Western Cape

Here's what weather you can expect on Friday.

Most of South Africa can expect warm weather on Friday though the Western Cape may see some rain and lower temperatures.

Weather warnings

In its regional forecast, SA Weather Service issued a yellow level 1 warning for damaging winds leading to the risk of localised runaway fires, localised damage to temporary structures and localised problems for high-sided vehicles on prone routes over the south-eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the south- western parts of the Free State and the northern interior of the Eastern Cape.

A yellow level 2 warning was issued for wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Extremely high fire danger conditions are expected over the Central Karoo of the Western Cape, the central and eastern parts of the Northern Cape, the south-western parts of the Free State and in places over the interior of the Eastern Cape.

Advisories

There are no advisories this time.

Provincial weather forecast

Gauteng:

Fine and warm.

The expected UVB sunburn index: High.

Mpumalanga:

Fine and warm but hot in places in the Lowveld.

Limpopo:

Fine and warm but hot in places in the Limpopo Valley and Lowveld.

North West Province:

Fine and warm.

Free State:

Partly cloudy over the south-western parts where it will be windy, otherwise fine and warm.

Northern Cape:

Morning fog patches along the coast and over the western interior where it will be cool, otherwise fine and warm to hot but partly cloudy over the south-western high ground and the central and eastern parts.

It will be windy over the central and eastern interior. The wind along the coast will be moderate westerly to north-westerly.

Western Cape:

Morning fog patches over the Breede River Valley, otherwise partly cloudy and cool to cold with isolated showers and rain, except over the eastern interior where it will be warm and windy, but scattered over the south-western parts.

The wind along the coast will be strong to gale force northerly to north-westerly along the south-west coast until the afternoon, otherwise fresh to strong westerly to north-westerly.

It will become fresh to strong westerly to south-westerly along the south coast from the afternoon.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Low

Eastern Cape (western half):

Cloudy with fog patches in the south in the morning, otherwise partly cloudy, windy and warm to hot.

It will become cloudy with isolated showers and rain along the coast west of Cape St Francis in the evening.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh southwesterly, becoming strong from the evening.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

Fine in the east, otherwise partly cloudy and warm to hot. It will be windy over the interior.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northeasterly north of Mazeppa Bay in the morning, otherwise moderate to fresh south-westerly, reaching strong from the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Morning fog patches over the north-eastern parts, otherwise fine and warm but hot in places in the east.

The wind along the coast will be moderate to fresh northerly to north-easterly, becoming southerly to southwesterly from the afternoon but strong south of Durban by the evening.

The expected UVB sunburn index: Very high.