Weather update: Damaging winds and waves, morning fog, rain and showers

Find out what the latest weather forecast from the SA Weather Service means for your region.

The South African Weather Service (Saws) has released its latest weather forecast for Saturday, 11 May 2024.

The weather service has warned that wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea are expected between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas. Here’s what you need to know.

Saturday weather forecast as well as severe weather alert (11 May 2024). Morning fog in places in the west, with rain and showers along the coast and adjacent interior. Damage winds and waves can be expected over the South-Western Cape.

Weather warnings, 11 May

The weather services have issued a yellow level 2 warning for wind and waves resulting in difficulty in navigation at sea between Saldanha Bay and Cape Agulhas.

Provincial weather forecast

Here’s what to expect in your province on Saturday, 11 May

Gauteng:

Residents of Gauteng can anticipate fine and warm weather.

The region’s expected UVB sunburn index is “high.”

Residents should take the necessary precautions against prolonged sun exposure.

Mpumalanga:

Mpumalanga residents can expect fine and warm to hot conditions, becoming cloudy along the escarpment in the evening with a chance of drizzle and fog patches.

Limpopo:

The day will be fine and warm to hot.

North-West province:

Fine and warm awaits North West residents.

Free State:

Residents of the Free State will see fine and cool to warm weather.

Northern Cape:

There will be morning fog patches in the south and west, where it will be partly cloudy in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool to cold but warm in the north and north-east.

Western Cape:

Western Cape residents can expect morning fog patches over the West Coast District; otherwise, it will be cloudy to partly cloudy and cool to cold, with isolated showers over the southern parts at first.

Eastern Cape (western half):

The day will be cloudy with isolated showers along the coast in the morning; otherwise, it will be fine and cool.

Eastern Cape (eastern half):

It will be partly cloudy and cool before becoming cloudy with a chance of light rain along the wild coast and adjacent interior in the evening.

KwaZulu-Natal:

Residents of KwaZulu-Natal can look forward to fine weather in the west until late afternoon; otherwise, it will be cloudy and cool to warm with isolated showers and rain in the east.