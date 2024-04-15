BREAKING: Rev. Liezel’s murder accused husband found dead in jail

Murder accused Werner de Jager apparently took his own life in the Westville prison in Durban.

A source close to the investigation confirmed this information, reports Netwerk24.

The incident apparently happened on Monday morning.

Werner was accused of murdering his wife, Rev. Liezel de Jager, in 2021.

He would stand trial on a charge of premeditated murder and two charges of fraud.

Ian Cameron who was involved with Action Society when Rev. Liezel was murdered, says De Jager was found dead on Monday morning. According to him, it cannot yet be confirmed whether he took his own life.

“If he did plan to take his own life, he took a coward’s way out. There are still so many questions that need to be answered. It is very unfair,” Cameron told Netwerk24.’

Where to get help

Anyone with mental health problems can call the South African Depression and Anxiety Group’s (Sadag) 24-hour mental health helpline on 0800 456 789.

Sadag’s WhatsApp counseling line can be contacted from 09:00 to 16:00 at 076 882 2775.

The South African Mental Health Federation can be reached on 011 781 1862 and LifeLine South Africa on 0861 322 322.