WATCH: ‘I didn’t kill her because I was drunk; I was angry,’ says man who fatally stabbed his girlfriend before killing himself (VIDEO)

A Limpopo man details live on Facebook how and why he killed his girlfriend.

In a shocking display of gender-based violence (GBV), a Limpopo man fatally stabbed his girlfriend and hanged himself after, but not before going live on Facebook to detail how he killed her.

On Sunday, the Limpopo provincial commissioner, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, strongly condemned ongoing incidents of GBV following the incident that happened in Tubatse.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba said the police were summoned to the scene at a rental place in GaMashamothane village at around 7:15 am. On their arrival, they found the body of a woman, estimated to be in her late 20s, with multiple stab wounds lying outside the rented room.

Murder-suicide

“Upon further investigation, police recovered the deceased’s boyfriend, hanging in the nearby bushes. They rushed to the scene and found the deceased’s vehicle parked on the roadside and his body hanging from the tree,” Ledwaba said.

According to the police, the 36-year-old boyfriend stabbed his girlfriend to death, dumped her body at the rental place, and then drove to the bushes and hanged himself.

Ledwaba said the motive behind the incident is unknown, but domestic violence cannot be ruled out.

Facebook live detailing girlfriend’s death

Surprisingly, prior to ending his life, the man had gone live on Facebook, where he allegedly detailed how he stabbed his girlfriend at night over the weekend after getting into a fight.

The man said that his girlfriend was allegedly in a relationship with a teacher since she was a teenager, and she would bring him back to their shared backroom.

In the video that made the rounds on social media, the man can be heard speaking to someone else, saying, “Me and my baby were drunk, but I didn’t kill her because I was drunk. I killed her because I was angry.”

Watch a clip from the Facebook live:

A man in his 30s has stabbed his girlfriend (24), to death, therefore took his own life after his girlfriend told him she is in a relationship with an educator from Mogolo Secondary School. The incident occured at Ga-Kabu, Ga-Mashamothane, Limpopo.



“I am going to kill myself the same way I killed that lady. She didn’t deserve it, so I am going to kill himself the same way,” the man was heard saying.

He said the reason he went live on Facebook, according to him, was to teach people [women] a lesson about cheating while living with their significant others.

“I stabbed her with a knife on her neck, and she bled profusely. When I saw she wasn’t dying, I stabbed her all over her body. I told her, ‘Rest in peace, baby. I loved you.’ And it is true. I loved her so much. I thought I was going to marry that lady,” he said.

He added that he left his girlfriend’s corpse at the teacher’s doorstep with a note that said, “The same way you were f**king her when I was at work, f*#k her even now.”

Investigations

The police have opened cases of murder and inquests in relation to the incident, and investigations are continuing.

“We are very saddened by the incident and still urge community members who are experiencing domestic challenges to seek help immediately instead of resorting to violence,” said Hadebe.

