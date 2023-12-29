Hurry up and wait? Here’s when 2023 matric exam results will be released

University registrations open on 10 January, but the 2023 matric exam results will only be released in the middle of next month...

The Department of Education has announced that the 2023 matric exam results will be released in mid-January. Photo: Tracy Lee Stark

The Class of 2023 will have to wait until 18 January before Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga will finally release the matric exam results.

This despite confirmation from the Department of Basic Education (DBE) that all the examination papers were already marked and the results captured in the week leading up to Christmas after the last exam papers were written on 6 December.

2023 Matric exam results: Why the long wait?

Spokesperson Elijah Mhlanga explained the department is currently still in the process of collecting data from the various marking centres across the country.

According to an eNCA report, the next step would be for the department to meet with education quality assurance body Umalusi to ensure that the marking process and capturing of results have been free of mistakes.

Earlier this year, Umalusi announced that about 921 000 candidates were going to write the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations, and 15 211 matriculants the Independent Examinations Board (IEB) exams.

Although the results for the Class of 2022 were also only released on 19 January 2023, many social media users headed to Facebook to lament the release date, with some recalling the days when results were already made public on Christmas Eve or before the start of the new year.

Take a look at some of the reactions:

Jonathan Ryan: “BEE working its magic again. Never mind the youth have a 58% unemployment rate in SA, this probably takes it to 70% unemployment as most companies start in a week. How do we employ new minds when they don’t have a matric certificate to show results?”

Phenduka Esihle Busi: “Universities’ registrations will begin on the 10th of January. We are led by domkops.”

Wayne Mostert: “Before the ANC took over, matric exam papers were marked after each paper was written, and the final results were published by Christmas Eve by the latest.”

Heino Denton pointed out: “Why must the poor matrics wait so long for their results? In the past, I got m results before the new year even started.”

