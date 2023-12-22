Finished matric? Here’s how to apply for funding from Nsfas

Nsfas applications close on 31 January 2024.

As matriculants wait for their exam results, some may be worried about how they will be able to afford furthering their studies.

For some students, the National Student Financial Aid Scheme (Nsfas) may be the answer.

Nsfas is a public entity under the Department of Higher Education and Training. It provides financial help through bursaries to students at TVET colleges and universities. The funding covers the cost of registration, tuition as well as allowances for learning material, food, personal care, transport or accommodation.

Eligibility criteria

Nsfas has outlined clear eligibility criteria for potential beneficiaries.

Those currently receiving Sassa grants may qualify – including applicants with a combined household income that does not exceed R350 000 per year. Additionally, individuals with disabilities can apply if their household income is below R600 000 per year. Students who registered at a university before 2018 are also eligible if their household income is not more than R122 000 per year.

All applicants, regardless of category, are required to submit a copy of their ID. Furthermore, the scheme emphasises the importance of obtaining consent from parents, guardians, or spouses for the submission of personal information. Applicants must provide proof of income for household income, with Sassa recipients exempt from this requirement.

Application process

Nsfas has introduced an online application process. Applicants must provide a valid email address and cellphone number, along with their South African ID number.

Once registered, applicants receive a one time pin on their provided email and cellphone. This pin serves as a confirmation step, ensuring the security of the application process. Once confirmed, applicants can log in to their accounts and proceed with the application.

Under the ‘apply’ tab, essential details such as ID number, names, surname, cellphone number, and email address are pre-populated, simplifying the process. Applicants then complete the remaining fields, upload relevant supporting documents, agree to terms and conditions, and click ‘submit’.

Upon submission, each applicant receives an application reference number through email and cellphone, providing a means to track the application status. Nsfas encourages students to log in regularly to stay updated on the progress of their applications.

This process aims to make financial aid more accessible to deserving students.

As applications open, students are reminded to adhere to the outlined steps, keeping their login credentials secure for a smooth application experience.

