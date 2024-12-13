Malema slams politicians exploiting ‘blackness’ to mask corruption and escape justice

Malema said some politicians were describing themselves as progressive or pro-black but had failed to prove their loyalty to the cause of black people.

EFF commander-in-chief Julius Malema has warned his supporters about politicians who use their “blackness” to cover up their corruption and the law.

Malema delivered his opening speech at the Nasrec Expo Centre in Johannesburg, where his party is holding its third National People’s Assembly (NPA).

His party has been accused by the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party of sowing division among black people.

This is because Malema had refused a proposal by former president Jacob Zuma, the founder of the MK party, to close down the EFF and take all its supporters to the MK party.

“Blackness should not be used as a shield for opportunism or to escape one’s wrongdoing.

The desperate need for black solidarity must not be taken advantage of by individuals who manipulate the black identity to avoid accounting for how they have jeopardized black liberation,” he said.

It was unclear if Malema was referring to Zuma and the MK party. However, he spoke about leaders who had the chance to advance black unity when they were in power but failed to do so.

“There are forces today who have discovered the cause of black unity after they previously undermined it while they were in power,” he said.

‘Don’t use black consciousness to sanitise corruption’

Malema said the EFF had used its votes in parliament to push forward for expropriation of land without compensation during Zuma’s time as president.

He said the ANC rejected this at the time.

“This was rejected by a former liberation movement where black unity existed.

“We must never allow black consciousness to be used to con our people or allow it to sanitise the legacy of failure and corruption.”

Black consciousness ‘messiahs’

Malema claimed former CEOs of state entities and former government director generals claim to be the messiahs of black consciousness but have a history of corruption that casts doubts about their intentions.

“When they were fresh, they did not know black unity. Now they see the grave and also black unity,” he said.

He said Steve Biko would not allow such people into heaven because they had not done right by the country.

“You can be black yet advance divisive politics of tribalism and also act as an agent of white supremacy.

“You may be identified as black, yet your character is defined by deception and dishonesty. You can be black and still sell out your brothers and sisters for a few pieces of silver.”

MK party excluded from EFF’s support messages

The MK party was the only party that was not invited to give messages of support to the EFF, even though the two parties share progressiveness.

The ATM, UAT and United Democratic Movement (UDM) were at Friday’s gathering.

On Thursday, the EFF also denied being invited to the anniversary celebrations of the MK party this month.

Last month Malema declared the MK party as the EFF’s number one enemy.

Around 2 500 delegates from all provinces are in attendance at the NPA.

