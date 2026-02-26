Suspended Ekurhuleni HR head explains why Mkhwanazi’s suspension was lifted

Gxasheka said she learned about the Vusimusi 'Cat' Matlala blue light scandal from social media.

Suspended Ekurhuleni head of HR, Linda Gxasheka, has explained the events leading to the lifting of the initial suspension of now-suspended Ekurhuleni Metro Police Department (EMPD) deputy commissioner, Julius Mkhwanazi.

Gxasheka testified at the Madlanga commission on Thursday, following allegations that she protected Mkhwanazi from accountability for his alleged involvement in the blue light scandal.

The HR head is one of the people listed in the commission’s recommendations for action to be taken against them.

According to the Presidency, the commission found prima facie evidence of wrongdoing relating to current and former employees of the municipality and EMPD.

The Presidency said the matters referred relate to allegations of “criminality, corruption, fraud, murder, perjury and other unlawful actions” by officials within Saps, the City of Ekurhuleni and the EMPD.

Blue light scandal

Gxasheka said she learned about the Vusimusi ‘Cat’ Matlala blue light scandal from social media.

“I submit that to the best of my recollection of those events, the issue of blue lights came to my attention, based on the social media clips that have been circulating at the time. I think it was around February 2023,” explained Gxasheka.

“At this point, I was the acting head of HR, and I didn’t know Julius Mkhwanazi, since he was middle management in terms of occupational levels, and I would not necessarily know all the employees.”

She said former Ekurhuleni employee relations director Xolani Nciza alerted her to videos on social media of vehicles belonging to CAT VIP Protection fitted with blue lights.

“Xolani Nciza then requested a meeting to discuss the suspension of Julius Mkhwanazi. A few days later, the meeting was held in the boardroom of the city manager.

“I want to bring it to you that we were brought into this matter by the chief of police, Isaac Mapiyeye. We met in the boardroom, and I was interested in the videos, in terms of what is actually happening there, what is that evidence, before I can even agree to embark on a disciplinary hearing.”

‘Mkhwanazi is dangerous’

She said during that meeting, the conversation changed to how dangerous Mkhwanazi is and how afraid the chief of police was of him.

“He told us that he has increased his VIP protectors, and he is about to install cameras and beef up security in his house.”

She said she became upset during that meeting as no plans were discussed to protect her and the other colleagues who would be involved in the disciplinary process.

“I then left the boardroom, I will say that. I didn’t sign any suspension letter, and I didn’t confirm that I’m going to participate in the process. A day or two days later, the chief kept on calling me and said, ‘Acting HOD, you have to sign the suspension’. I’ve got a professional duty to sign, despite I’m safe or I’m not safe.

“And I want it to be recorded here, I think it is on the document, that ultimately I did sign the intention to suspend.”

Ipid meetings

A few weeks passed, and former Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi called a meeting to discuss why the disciplinary proceedings against Mkhwanazi had not yet commenced.

“Mr Nciza provided an explanation, including that the process has advanced. If you recall, commissioners, in his statement, he explained that at some point they were engaging with Ipid, and he took a decision without talking to me that he would use his discretion subsequent to the meeting they had with Ipid.

“In their discussion with Ipid, from what he explained, even in his statement, is that arrest is imminent. They’re going to arrest. And therefore, he took the discretion that perhaps he should not discipline. He must wait for the arrest.”

This is when Mashazi decided there was no point for the municipality to extend Mkhwanazi’s suspension beyond three months.

“What I’ve realised with the city manager, the former city manager, is that every time she engages you, she’s well-vested with knowledge. I’ve said it earlier that the management style was that you’d be instructed telephonically. Even if there’s a meeting, it’s an informal meeting.”

She said later that night she received a call from Nciza, telling her to sign the upliftment letter.

“We drafted the letter. The following day, the letter was made available. I signed it. One important thing, chair, that I need to talk about is that there was a letter drafted to extend the suspension. I wanted to extend the suspension.”

