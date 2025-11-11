EMPD deputy chief Mkhwanazi suspended following Madlanga commission allegations

Mkhwanazi has been on special leave after requesting to step away from his position in September after being linked with Cat Matlala.

Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) Deputy Commissioner Julius Mkhwanazi has been suspended from his position.

Mkhwanazi was central to the testimonies of two colleagues over the last five days of evidence heard at the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry.

Mkhwanazi had been on special leave since at least 25 September after choosing to step away from his position after he was linked to controversial businessman Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala.

The Madlanga commission had heard that Mkhwanazi facilitated the installation of blue lights on Matlala’s security vehicles, something later corroborated by two EMPD officials before the commission.

Suspended EMPD chief of police Jabulani Mapiyeye and retired deputy chief Revo Spies have both levelled a series of allegations against Mkhwanazi.

These include Matlala’s blue lights, the alleged theft of copper cables, covering for subordinates accused of murder and robbery, as well as colluding with retired Ekurhuleni city manager Imogen Mashazi.

The municipality stated on Tuesday that it had been conducting its own audit investigation into the allegations levelled at the city as a whole.

The municipality stated that Ekurhuleni officials had been following the commission, but that their own investigation was still ongoing.

“The suspension is an administrative measure intended to safeguard the integrity of the disciplinary process and should not be construed as a finding of guilt,” stated the City of Ekurhuleni.

“Formal disciplinary proceedings will now follow, in line with applicable labour laws and municipal regulations.”

Madlanga commission ‘concerning’

It added that EMPD operations will continue unaffected as interim leadership structures have been established.

Ekurhuleni City Manager Kagiso Lerutla stated the suspension was in line with the municipality’s commitment to clean governance.

“The testimony emerging from the Madlanga commission is both shocking and deeply concerning. It points to systemic issues that this administration will not tolerate,” Lerutla stated.

The municipality concluded that it would cooperate with the Madlanga commission but would not be commenting further on any of the allegations made until further notice.

