‘It had nothing to do with defiance’ – Mantashe on why he didn’t sign green energy MOU

By Vhahangwele Nemakonde

Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe says not signing the green energy memorandum of understanding had nothing to do with defying President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Mantashe was responding to media questions during his Monday visit to Shaft 5, Virginia Mine, in Welkom, where at least 31 illegal miners believed to be Basotho nationals died.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa weakens his pit bull Mantashe

Mantashe made headlines at the weekend amid reports that he didn’t sign a $1 billion green hydrogen fund agreement with the Netherlands and Denmark.

Mantashe has been criticised for his decision to not sign the memorandum, with the Democratic Alliance (DA) accusing him of defying the president.

Mantashe ‘must go’

In a statement at the weekend, DA Shadow Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy Kevin Mileham called for the immediate dismissal of Mantashe for “his continuous defiance of the President and his failure to acknowledge his responsibility in energy planning and international cooperation”.

“Mantashe’s recent decision to snub the top-level meeting hosted by President Cyril Ramaphosa with European leaders to launch a European-funded green-energy initiative is deeply concerning. Instead of joining the President to sign a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Danish and Dutch prime ministers, he opted to attend a different event entirely. This kind of blatant disregard for the President’s efforts to foster international cooperation is unacceptable,” said Mileham.

ALSO READ: Mantashe wants Eskom to abandon trucking of coal and use conveyor belt to avoid sabotage

Speaking to the media on Monday, Mantashe explained that it is against his “culture” to sign MOUs he has not read.

Mantashe also denied defying the president.

“It has nothing to do with disagreement. It had nothing to do with defiance. It had nothing to do with not believing in renewables. There’s only one reason; I don’t get to sign an MOU that I did not read, no matter what it is, I don’t do that. It’s a culture on my part to read anything I sign. If I’m not given that MOU to read, I will not sign it,” said Mantashe.

‘Evasive and irresponsible’

But the DA says his explanation is “both evasive and irresponsible”.

“As a Minister, it is his duty to familiarize himself with relevant documents and actively engage in discussions related to important initiatives. By refusing to sign the agreement and failing to attend the event, he demonstrated a lack of commitment to the responsibilities entrusted to him.”

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa gives Ramokgopa more powers, but Mantashe also gets to keep some

The party has now called for Mantashe’s dismissal.

“Only with a capable and visionary leader in the energy sector can we overcome the hurdles obstructing our path toward a rapid and just energy transition that benefits all South Africans. Mantashe must go!”