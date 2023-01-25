WATCH: Wife reopens case against Cape Town businessman after video of abuse emerges

Citizen Reporter

A businessman appeared in the Bellville Magistrate’s Court in Cape Town on Tuesday as a disturbing video of him allegedly beating his wife was shared online.

WARNING: Content in this article may disturb some readers

The video was captured by security cameras inside the couple’s house.

Man caught on camera beating wife

It shows the man lying in bed with his wife and young daughter. He then reaches across the bed and starts hitting his wife’s legs. After that he gets on top of her and continues throwing punches while his daughter tries to push him away.

When the woman tries to push him away, he starts hitting her legs again.

The video ends with the man pulling his wife off the bed by her hair and smacking her in the face.

Throughout the whole violent incident, the couple’s young daughter tries to protect her mother by putting herself between the two adults.

Watch: Footage shows husband beating wife

Warning: Video may be distressing to sensitive readers.

Beeldmateriaal duik op van Kaapstadse sakeman wat sy vrou en kind aanval. pic.twitter.com/IJCUzct0eO— AfriForum (@afriforum) January 25, 2023

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit is acting on behalf of the mother and child. It said the CCTV footage will form part of the evidence against the accused.

AfriForum also said the accused is a “successful businessman” in Cape Town.

Case initially withdrawn

The woman initially opened a case of assault against her husband in 2018, but the case was withdrawn.

“The police arrested the accused, and he was later granted bail. Unfortunately, years of physical and emotional abuse took its toll on the woman and her daughter. Her lawyer at the time told the prosecutor that they were emotionally unfit to testify – the case was subsequently withdrawn,” AfriForum said.

The names of the man and woman cannot be revealed because their young daughter is involved in the case.

AfriForum said after it got involved in the Jaco Swart case last year, the wife met with its private prosecution unit and decided to continue with the case.

The lobby group said it made representations to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) and the case was re-registered.

“We will keep a close eye on this case to ensure that justice is served. We call on victims of gender-based violence to speak up and seek support. There will always be someone to stand by your side, like our unit which has assisted many women in similar positions,” said Barry Bateman, spokesperson of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit.

The case was adjourned until 16 February.