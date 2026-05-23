Zimbabwean mother found guilty of poisoning her two children

The accused contacted her sister and informed her that she was in trouble and intended to kill herself along with the children.

A Zimbabwean mother has been found guilty of murdering her two-year-old daughter and seven-month-old son by poisoning them in an incident which has shocked the community.

The 43-year-old Zimbabwean national identified as Lister Nkomo appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrates’ Court on Friday, 22 May 2026, facing two counts of murder.

Poisoning

Nkomo poisoned the children on 03 June 2023 at Empire Park in Parktown, Johannesburg.

According to the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA), on the day of the grim incident, Nkomo contacted her sister and informed her that she was in trouble and intended to kill herself along with the children.

Alarmed by the call, the sister alerted the children’s father, who immediately rushed to the park. Upon arrival, he found both children motionless.

Arrest

NPA spokesperson Magaboke Mohlatlola said paramedics later declared them dead at the scene.

“Nkomo was also found unconscious at the same location after ingesting poison. She was rushed to the hospital, where she received medical treatment and survived.

“Thereafter, she was placed under police guard and suicide watch before being formally arrested,” said Mohlatlole

Mohlatlole said post-mortem examinations confirmed that both children died because of poisoning.

A state Forensic Analyst testified that the substance used could cause death in humans. During the trial, the accused elected not to testify.”

Trial

Acting Regional Court Prosecutor Terry Hlongwane led the State’s case and successfully proved the accused’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.

In delivering judgment, the presiding magistrate ruled that, in the absence of any explanation from the Nkomo, the only reasonable inference was that Nkomo had administered the poison to her children.

Justice

The matter has been postponed to 28 May 2026 for the submission of a pre-sentence report.

Mohlatlole said the NPA remains committed to ensuring justice and accountability for crimes committed against children and other vulnerable members of society.