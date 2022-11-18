Wikipedia fixes Afrikaans speakers after Charlize Theron remarks

Faizel Patel

Online encyclopedia Wikipedia has corrected the demographics surrounding Afrikaans after Oscar-winning actress Charlize Theron caused outrage saying only a handful of people were speaking the language.

Someone changed South Africa’s language demographics for Afrikaans speaking people to 44 on Wikipedia on Thursday after Theron’s allegation.

This comes after the 47-year-old actor said Monday on the US podcast SmartLess that “about 44 people still speak Afrikaans.

“It’s definitely a dying language, not a very useful language.”

The Monster actress said only 44 people in South Africa are still speaking Afrikaans.

While Wikipedia has corrected the deliberate amendment of the Afrikaans language from 44 back to more than 17 million, Theron’s comments has drawn angry and fierce reaction on social media.

South Africans react

Marc Turok shared his sentiments on Twitter about Charlize Theron’s remarks.

“44 are the number of her family members that are in touch with her still speaking Afrikaans? Others are probably not in touch with her or don’t have a large profile in Hollywood! Maybe invite her to visit us and do a fresh tour through all the rural towns and game reserves soon.”

“Millions of disrespectful comments are disrespectful to South Africans of all ages and races who speak Afrikaans as their first language,” said @Juleanor.

In contrast, @SaboSizwe wrote, “Thank you Charlize Theron. Racist language is dying and should not be allowed.

AfriForum

Theron who seems to be out of touch with what is happening in South Africa was born in Benoni, a suburb 40 kilometers east of Johannesburg, and immigrated to the United States nearly 30 years ago.

AfriForum deputy chief executive Alana Bailey said Charlize Theron was no language expert.

“I can believe that after such a long absence from the country, you lose touch if you do not feel strongly about identity.

“I compare her comments to [that of] Arnold Vosloo, also a resident of Hollywood and also from the East Rand, but someone who makes good use of his multilingualism and also makes such a contribution to the Afrikaans and South African film industry,” she said.

Theron is yet to respond to the outrage she has caused with her comments about Afrikaans.

