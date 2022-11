Most of us believe that we know our strengths and weaknesses. We don’t. Just an example: I have always thought that I am immune against the charms of the advertising industry. I was so wrong! I’m a sitting duck. When I drive home from work, there is a spot on the highway where traffic always comes to a halt before it crawls on for about five kilometres. And every afternoon I am confronted by a particular billboard at this point. It features a gorgeous topless blonde young woman who advertises an expensive French perfume. That billboard ensures that I don’t...

Most of us believe that we know our strengths and weaknesses. We don’t. Just an example: I have always thought that I am immune against the charms of the advertising industry. I was so wrong! I’m a sitting duck.

When I drive home from work, there is a spot on the highway where traffic always comes to a halt before it crawls on for about five kilometres. And every afternoon I am confronted by a particular billboard at this point. It features a gorgeous topless blonde young woman who advertises an expensive French perfume.

That billboard ensures that I don’t mind the much slower progress during my drive home. This week, I googled the details around that advertising campaign and to my surprise, I learned that the beautiful young woman isn’t so young after all – it is our own 47-year-old Charlize Theron, the actress who grew up not 50km from the spot where that billboard is situated.

ALSO READ: We are all brothers, sisters and…

According to Google, Charlize has been the face of this fashion house for almost two decades. I’m told this perfume is this fashion house’s very first fragrance that does not contain any alcohol. Google also states that “the stunning blonde wears her hair in a wavy style and accessorises with a gold necklace that features layered rings, resembling the bottle’s packaging”.

I have taken note of her beautiful hair, but not her jewellery and to this day I can’t tell you the colour of the bottle, not to mention the packaging.

I suddenly realised that if I’m forced to write a test on that billboard, I’ll fail. I can describe her facial expression and her wavy hair in detail. I can tell you exactly how smooth her skin looks and how green her eyes are. But nothing more.

ALSO READ: Mothers make parenthood all so easy… we are blessed

I don’t know what colour the photograph’s background is. I don’t know if Charlize is wearing earrings. And I don’t know if the billboard shows the box that perfume comes in. To be honest, I can’t even pronounce the perfume’s name.

But the lovely Snapdragon is getting a bottle of this stuff for Christmas. Because I’m a simple, fragile man without any resistance to the trickery of advertising wizards.