Will government act act against ANC council over outdated Merafong waste plan?

The outdated plan sparked outrage among residents who said it ignores today's environmental and regulatory realities.

The ANC‑run Merafong City local municipality has been accused of presenting a decade‑old waste management plan as new, exposing what critics call a glaring failure of accountability.

Despite rapid population growth and expanded settlements, the West Rand council tabled its 2011 plan as current policy.

An insider alerted the One Merafong Organisation, sparking outrage among residents who said the outdated plan ignores today’s environmental and regulatory realities.

Election politics blamed for lack of action

Political analyst Prof Ntsikelelo Breakfast said government will not act against the municipality because disciplining ANC leaders so close to local government elections would damage the party’s campaign.

“Even parliament will never demand accountability,” he said, highlighting how political expediency shields incompetence at the expense of communities.

“The constitution clearly states the MEC for the cooperative governance and traditional affairs [Cogta] has the right to disband the municipal council. For them, if they take action now is like they will be disturbing the ANC election campaign because they will be exposing the municipal leaders.”

Government departments point to support role

Gauteng Cogta spokesperson Theo Konki declined to comment and referred questions to the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment.

The department also said it was not its job to hold the municipality accountable, but said it was interacting with the municipality concerning the matter.

“The department provides support to municipalities that require assistance with the review or in-house development of their integrated waste management plans [IWMPs],” it said.

“This support is provided through capacity building and training, as well as technical assistance by partnering with municipalities to review existing IWMPs, or develop new plans in-house.”

It added the constitution of South Africa has empowered relevant provincial departments with administrative authority on environmental matters, including waste management, and to ensure compliance by local government for municipalities to provide waste management services as per Schedule 5B of the constitution.

Waste management raises broader concerns

Another political analyst, Theo Neethling, said the waste management issue should not be viewed in isolation.

“The ongoing crisis in Merafong municipality served as a stark political indictment of systemic governance failures, administrative paralysis and a complete breakdown of accountability,” said Neethling.

Merafong City municipality spokesperson Thabo Moloja had not responded to questions by the time of publishing.