Woman killed in horror crash after truck lands on her car in KZN

Rescue personnel had to use a heavy-duty tow truck to lift the trailer and load of copper off the vehicle.

A woman, believed to be in her fifties, has been killed in a horror crash after a truck landed on her car on a major highway in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The accident occurred just after 04:45pm on Wednesday afternoon on the M7 towards the Bluff near the N2 intersection.

Accident

ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said they received several calls about a horrific multiple-truck and vehicle crash at the intersection.

“On arrival, paramedics found chaos and carnage as they found that a truck carrying what is believed to be copper plates had somehow lost control and collided with approximately four vehicles before overturning onto a light motor vehicle.”

Jamieson said paramedics assessed the scene and found the truck driver entrapped in the wreckage, as well as the vehicle driver, who the truck landed on, was also entrapped in the wreckage.

Truck lands on car

He said the eThekweni Fire Department was dispatched to assist.

“Two other occupants had sustained minor injuries and were treated on the scene. The eThekweni Fire Department used the Jaws of Life to cut the Truck driver free, once freed he was transported to a nearby Hospital with minor injuries.

“Rescue personnel then had to use a heavy-duty tow truck to lift the trailer and load of copper off the vehicle. Once access had been gained, Paramedics found a female believed to be in her Fifties who had sustained fatal injuries. There was unfortunately nothing Paramedics could do for her, and she was declared deceased on the scene,” Jamieson said.

Picture: ALS Paramedics

Investigation

Jamieson added that the scene was then handed over to the South African Police Services (Saps).

“The M7 Durban Bound was closed for hours whilst emergency personnel worked on the scene.”

Jamiesson said the events leading up to the crash are unknown; however, Saps will be investigating the cause of the accident.