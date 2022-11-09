ANC’s Nono Maloyi sworn in as MPL amid looming North West Cabinet reshuffle

Citizen Reporter

Nono Maloyi, the African National Congress (ANC) chairperson in the North West, has been sworn in as a new Member of the Provincial Legislature (MPL) amid a looming Cabinet reshuffle in the province.

Nono Maloyi sworn in as MPL

The Speaker of the provincial legislature Basetsana Dantjie presided over Maloyi’s swearing-in during a ceremony on Tuesday afternoon.

The ANC North West chair was sworn in following the resignation of the party’s MPL and former mayor of Kgetlengrivier Local Municipality, Kim Medupe.

“Honourable Maloyi was sworn in accordance with Section 107 of the Constitution of the Republic of South Africa, which states that before a Member of a Provincial Legislature (MPL) begins to perform their functions in the legislature, they must be sworn in or affirm faithfulness to the Republic and obedience to the Constitution in accordance with Schedule 2,” North West legislature spokesperson Namhla Luhabe said in a statement.

Cabinet reshuffle

ANC provincial secretary Louis Diremelo confirmed a provincial reshuffle in Premier Bushy Maape’s Cabinet was imminent.

Maloyi emerged victorious over Maape at the North West ANC’s ninth elective conference in August.

Speaking to SABC News after Maloyi was sworn in as a new MPL, Diremelo said the reshuffle would be made soon after consultations with officials of the governing party.

He said this process would not take more than a week.

“… As the province, we will insist that it must happen. Anyway, it is inevitable that it must happen because your cabinet must reflect the provincial leadership. It will happen. It will not take us more than seven days,” Diremelo said.

Compiled by Thapelo Lekabe

