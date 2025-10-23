Zuma to address media after court orders him to repay millions

Zuma argued that the state was liable for his legal costs related to his long-running corruption and fraud case

MK party leader Jacob is set to address the media on Thursday.

The briefing comes a day after the former president was ordered by the Gauteng High Court to repay R28.9 million with interest that the government spent on his legal fees.

Legal blow

Zuma suffered yet another blow at the Gauteng High Court on Wednesday after it ruled that he was personally liable for the legal expenses in his long-running arms deal corruption case.

The Presidency and the State Attorney’s office sought an order to recover the funds, arguing that Zuma failed to respond to or pay the amount demanded in a letter regarding the repayment.

However, Zuma argued that the state was liable for his legal costs related to his long-running corruption and fraud case stemming from the 1999 arms deal and other cases instituted against him in his personal capacity.

Zuma vs Ramaphosa

Earlier this month, the Constitutional Court dismissed the MK party and Zuma‘s urgent application challenging President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Justice Rammaka Steven Mathopo handed down reasons for its ruling against the MK party and Zuma in the matter concerning Ramaphosa on 3 October.

The apex court stated that the MK party and Zuma did not adequately explain why they did not pursue the matter against Ramaphosa in the High Court before approaching it.

Challenge

The MK party and its leader brought an application challenging Ramaphosa’s decision to place Mchunu on special leave.

They also sought to have the appointment of Firoz Cachalia as acting police minister and the establishment of a commission of inquiry declared invalid, null, void, unconstitutional, and set aside.

Ruling

In the unanimous judgment, penned by Mathopo, the Court held that jurisdiction is determined on the pleadings, and not the merits.

It further held that the MK party and Zuma’s founding papers challenged the lawfulness of specific decisions but lacked anything more than broad allegations that Ramaphosa had failed to comply with constitutional obligations.

