Zuma is officially a free man as prison sentence expires

Citizen Reporter

The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) has announced that former president Jacob Zuma is a free man.

In a statement on Friday, the department confirmed that Zuma’s prison sentence has expired.

Zuma was slapped with a 15-month jail sentence when he was found guilty of contempt by the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) in June 2021.

The former president had failed to comply with the ConCourt’s ruling forcing him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

After serving part of his prison sentence at the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN), Zuma was subsequently released on medical parole in September.

At the time, the former president had a surgical procedure recently having been initially hospitalised for medical observation for an undisclosed illness.

This is a developing story