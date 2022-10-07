Zuma on expired sentence: ‘I am relieved, but also filled with sadness’

Siphumelele Khumalo

Former president Jacob Zuma says he feels the same way he felt in 1973 after being released from Robben Island.

This after the department of correctional services on Friday announced that Zuma has been released from its system after 15-month prison sentence for contempt of court expired.

The former president had failed to comply with the Constitutional Court’s ruling forcing him to appear before the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

“It is a day of mixed emotions. I am relieved to be free again to walk around and do whatever I want to do without restrictions and having to seek permission, in the same manner that I felt in 1973 when I was released from Robben Island.”

“Only this time, I am also filled with sadness. It was the first time ever that the Constitutional Court sentenced any person to a term of imprisonment and without even the benefit of a trial. I never expected this to happen during the freedom and democracy we fought so hard to attain,” he said in a statement.

H.E President Zuma, in his own words. pic.twitter.com/cOvdO0eJN6— JGZuma Foundation (Official) (@JGZ_Foundation) October 7, 2022

He also thanked South Africans for their support during what he described as “the most difficult and trying” period.

“I would like to extend my deepest gratitude to South Africans from all walks of life for the unwavering support and love during a most difficult and trying period.

“The phone calls, visits and messages of support on social media and other platforms kept me strong and focused on ensuring that those who wanted to break my spirit and resolve do not succeed.

“I also appreciate the prayer meetings and other gatherings that were organised during the incarceration period. These gave me and my family much encouragement and upliftment.”

Zuma acknowledged that many people have landed in hot water for speaking about his incarceration and criticising the authorities. He said those people remained in his thoughts in their pursuit of justice.

“They remain firmly in our thoughts in their fight for human dignity and justice, which are among the values and principles that we all fought for as we struggled to liberate this country.”

