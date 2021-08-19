UPL chemical spill affects Durban beaches, puts community health at risk

A chemical spill at a warehouse in Cornubia during the recent incidents of unrest has affected beaches in the north of Durban to such an extent residents are becoming ill from eating seafood. In addition, eThekwini municipality said the beaches north of Umgeni River would remain closed to the public as a precautionary measure. The spill originated when the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) plant was looted and set alight on 12 July, following the incarceration of ex-president Jacob Zuma. An amaBhungane investigation confirmed the warehouse held millions of litres of chemicals, including 26 000kg of Masta 900 insecticide, which contains...

In addition, eThekwini municipality said the beaches north of Umgeni River would remain closed to the public as a precautionary measure.

The spill originated when the United Phosphorus Limited (UPL) plant was looted and set alight on 12 July, following the incarceration of ex-president Jacob Zuma.

An amaBhungane investigation confirmed the warehouse held millions of litres of chemicals, including 26 000kg of Masta 900 insecticide, which contains a potent neurotoxin.

It also contained 1 800 litres of methamidophos, 40 000 litres of products containing the paraquat herbicide, 19 000kg of Terbufos and many other chemicals classified as harmful or toxic.

The amaBhungane said toxic smoke and the mass chemical spill flowed down the hill into a wetland and into the Ohlanga River, which empties into the Indian Ocean just north of Umhlanga.

The investigation shows the warehouse allegedly had no permits and “had not been through a formal risk assessment, nor had relevant authorities been warned about its contents”.

This prompted the department of forestry, fisheries and the environment to once again urge the public not to fish along the north coast.

It warned residents near the Umhlanga Estuary that the spill is affecting seafood and marine life. Any activities in the area including surfing, fishing and harvesting of marine species and oyster picking should be halted.

Greenpeace Africa volunteer Desiree Laverne said: “It is truly horrifying that UPL has been so secretive when they have caused such suffering.”

“After the fires, many people reported the stench of chemicals in the air. I felt like my chest was going to explode.”

“In their own media statement, UPL indicate that it was initially their own view that neither a risk assessment nor an environmental assessment were required,” said Laverne.

– Additional reporting Amanda Watson