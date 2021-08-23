Jennie Ridyard
23 Aug 2021
6:39 am
Columns
Columns | Premium

What haunts me about Afghanistan’s women

Jennie Ridyard

A photograph from this last week stays in my head: it’s a Taliban fighter with his gun slung over his shoulder walking past a closed beauty salon in Afghanistan.

A protester looks on during a rally in support for Afghanistan following the take over of the country by the Taliban, at Place de la Republique in Paris on August 22, 2021. - The rally is to protest the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and show solidarity with Afghans opposed to the new regime in Kabul. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)
Behind him, the women on the salon windows have been spray-painted out, their eyes scribbled to black nothings, their mouths sealed up with paint. It’s exactly how patriarchal extremists wish the world to be, with women unvoiced, unseeing, unseen, behind locked doors. Say what you like about the Taliban, but this isn’t about Islam – it’s about men who fear women, who desire women, who hate women. It’s about men who don’t get laid when women are independent, because they’re creeps. This is about men who think women are less than they are, who prefer it if women are empty...

