What haunts me about Afghanistan’s women

A photograph from this last week stays in my head: it’s a Taliban fighter with his gun slung over his shoulder walking past a closed beauty salon in Afghanistan.
A protester looks on during a rally in support for Afghanistan following the take over of the country by the Taliban, at Place de la Republique in Paris on August 22, 2021. - The rally is to protest the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban and show solidarity with Afghans opposed to the new regime in Kabul. (Photo by STEPHANE DE SAKUTIN / AFP)