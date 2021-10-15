Editorials
15 Oct 2021
6:20 am
Taxpayers need poll transparency

South African major political parties, all share a strange reluctance to discuss their internal finances.

parties fierce battle A general view of local elections campaign posters on May 10, 2021 in Pretoria, South Africa. Picture: Gallo Images/Lefty Shivambu
One of the most interesting ironies of South African politics is that our major political parties, though they may have wide differences in ideologies and approaches to governance, all share a strange reluctance to discuss their internal finances. Attempts over the years to bring about more transparency when it comes to political party funding have largely come to nothing… despite some revelations earlier this year about a few of the donors to parties like the ANC and DA. Now, the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa) has put the funding question back on the agenda by pointing out, after detailed research...

