Editorials
1 minute read
21 Oct 2021
6:00 am
Editorials

Court must clear up ANC Zim mess

Editorials

The high court may accede to an application to declare about 250 000 Zimbabweans, currently residing in SA temporary, as permanent residents.

A South African birth certificate and Identity document. Picture: iStock
No doubt the xenophobes will be throwing up their hands in anger at the possibility that the high court may accede to an application to declare about 250 000 Zimbabweans, currently residing in the country on temporary permits, as permanent residents. The legal action was brought by the Zimbabwean Exemption Permit Holders Association as a matter of urgency, because the temporary permits they hold will expire next month. They are also asking the court to direct the minister of home affairs to issue them with SA ID documents on the grounds that they are permanent residents of SA in terms...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

SOUTH AFRICA

Zim residents want SA IDs and permanent residency
53 mins ago
53 mins ago

COURTS

Zim Exemption Permit holders want to be declared permanent residents
17 hours ago
17 hours ago

LOCAL NEWS

'Crisis' at Beitbridge border post improves overnight
2 days ago
2 days ago

GOVERNMENT

Home Affairs to extend operating hours from today
2 days ago
2 days ago