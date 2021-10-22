Editorials
2 minute read
22 Oct 2021
6:30 am
IEC should stick to watching polls

Apart from ensuring that any polls are free and fair, the commission is also tasked with ensuring public confidence in the entire democratic system.

The Electoral Commission of SA (IEC) plays a crucial role in South Africa’s democracy. Apart from ensuring that any polls are free and fair, the commission is also tasked with ensuring public confidence in the entire democratic system. If citizens are disillusioned with voting processes, they will start shunning the system. If that happens and voter turnout declines, then shady politicians and demagogues will take advantage of the ensuing vacuum. That is why it is puzzling that the commission would decide to take an aggressive, hectoring posture towards voters in a social media message, which it has since deleted. The...

