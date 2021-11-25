Editorials
1 minute read
25 Nov 2021
6:30 am
Editorials

Stricter gun laws are not the answer

Editorials

It is time to leave legal gun owners alone and, instead, put the focus on removing illegal guns .

Picture: iStock
It came as no surprise when national Saps commissioner General Khehla Sitole admitted the police didn’t have the capacity to deal with the July unrest in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng. At the SA Human Rights Commission’s national hearings into the unrest, Sitole said: “We did not have enough capacity to respond. The other main cause was the nature of the modus operandi used. Saps was so overstretched in such a manner that the current establishment could not be everywhere at all times.” What is just as worrying as Sithole’s comments is that the increase in illegal and stolen guns, many stolen...

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

CRIME

Politics, poor training have made police stations easy targets for criminal syndicates
3 days ago
3 days ago
PREMIUM!

COLUMNS

Phoenix inquiry via the SAHRC is a bad joke
5 days ago
5 days ago
PREMIUM!

SOUTH AFRICA

Security group, police exchange fire as 700 guns ‘go missing'
6 days ago
6 days ago
PREMIUM!

GOVERNMENT

Pics: Neglect and violence turned business district into a dystopian scene
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago