Is banning pit bulls the answer?

The core issue is not temperament or intent, but the lethal consequences when things go wrong.

When it comes to guns and to pit bull terriers, there is often the same line of argument which emerges after yet another tragedy and loss of life involving them.

And it goes like this: it is not the gun/not the dog which is responsible, it is the owner.

In the case of the dog, especially if it has to be put down after savaging or killing a human being, there is often the additional tear-jerking testimony from the owner that the animal was normally so placid.

The problem with both a gun and a pit bull is that they are lethal.

And, were we to closely research the times when each has been used for self-defence, those occasions would pale into insignificance when compared with the times they injured or killed someone who was not a threat to the owner.

What is the solution? Certainly, restricting ownership of both – and making it mandatory that owners be licensed and have proper training – would go some way towards reducing the number of these awful incidents.

But should pit bulls be outlawed entirely?

That would be a drastic threat, but possibly justified because of the threat they pose to public safety.

And how do you enforce such a rule?