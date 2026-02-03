Police recover guns, ammunition in national crime takedowns

Police also arrested 14 589 suspects for various crimes.

The South African Police Service’s (Saps) fight against crime continues, after confiscating a cache of illegal guns and ammunition from takedowns across the country and removing them from circulation.

During the nationwide Shanela II operations, police also arrested 14 589 suspects for crimes including murder, rape, sexual assault, robbery, drug offences, and illegal mining between 26 January and 01 February 2026.

Wanted suspects

Police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Amanda van Wyk said a further 2 032 wanted suspects were also traced and arrested for serious crimes during the same period.

“Police recovered 119 firearms, including 10 rifles, seven shotguns, and five homemade firearms, alongside 1 144 rounds of ammunition. These recoveries form part of a broader clampdown on violent crime.”

“In addition, police arrested:

100 suspects for illegal possession of firearms

88 suspects for illegal possession of ammunition

124 suspects for murder

164 suspects for rape

102 suspects for armed robbery

532 suspects for drug dealing

Confiscations

Van Wyk said there were also several other confiscations and recoveries:

51 hijacked and stolen vehicles were recovered in the past week

More than 700 dangerous weapons have been seized across the country

Different types of drugs recovered

Contraband goods worth more than R1 million were seized

She also highlighted some provincial crime-fighting operations in the past week.

Gauteng

One suspect was shot dead, and two were arrested after a shootout in Midrand. Firearm and cash were seized.

In Atteridgeville, two pistols, one shotgun, six magazines and ammunition were recovered.

KwaZulu-Natal

Four suspects were fatally wounded in the Adam’s Mission shootout. No police were injured.

In Ntuzuma, explosives with detonators were found in a vehicle. Suspect arrested.

Ten unlicensed firearms, including AK47 and R5 rifles, were seized in KwaMaphumulo. Seven suspects arrested.

Western Cape

25 foreign nationals were detained with stolen Eskom copper cables.

Commitment

The Saps it remains committed to removing illegal firearms and ammunition from circulation, as these are key drivers of violent crime.

Communities are urged to continue reporting criminal activity to their nearest police station, through Crime Stop (08600 10111) or the MySAPS App.

