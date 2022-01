The uncultured scenes during the anniversary of the ANC at Polokwane, the fire at parliament and the damage done to the ConCourt windows, are symptomatic of the ruinous reign of the ruling party. This, together with the July looting, speaks of a government that has lost all control. And we, the supposedly good citizenry, haven’t lifted a finger to show our disgust. We look on while criminals operate under the noses of the Mad Hatter and his forces. Rapists keep abusing. Murderers keep killing. Gangs keep operating. Despite this putrid political pandemic, we persevere with the incompetents and corrupt in...

The uncultured scenes during the anniversary of the ANC at Polokwane, the fire at parliament and the damage done to the ConCourt windows, are symptomatic of the ruinous reign of the ruling party.

This, together with the July looting, speaks of a government that has lost all control. And we, the supposedly good citizenry, haven’t lifted a finger to show our disgust.

We look on while criminals operate under the noses of the Mad Hatter and his forces. Rapists keep abusing.

Murderers keep killing. Gangs keep operating. Despite this putrid political pandemic, we persevere with the incompetents and corrupt in parliament, year after year. The opposition parties play silly buggers among themselves instead of, as a collective, coming up with sustainable solutions.

Involuntarily, I have to include Zimbabwe in the rotten mix. Mugabe, not unlike our Zuma, brought a fine country to

its knees. Both South Africa and Zimbabwe make for a beautiful and enchanting region sought after by tourists from all over the world.

ALSO READ: ‘Let’s tackle indiscipline in the ANC head-on’, says Ramaphosa

Table Mountain and Victoria Falls are just two attractions, bringing thousands each year. Same as ours, the Zimbabwean electorate has failed to oust rotten-to-the-core leaders.

How about these wise words from Mark Twain? “To lodge all power in one party and keep it there, is to insure bad government and the sure and gradual deterioration of the public morals.”

That’s exactly what’s been happening to the two countries. By allowing the baddies to continue to rule the roost indefinitely, we have spawned a community with poor morals.

And what’s become particularly evident is the increasing incidence of corruption. And we, the so-called honest citizenry, have been drawn into the putrescence.

For making an offence disappear, we’re prepared to contribute towards the dirty cop’s slush fund. Until the day dawns when we stand up, they will befoul our environment and, disgusting to say the least, neglect the poor.

This quote by James Bovard says it all: “It is almost as if good government means when the politicians lie to us for our own good, for the public good, and bad government is when politicians lie for their own selfish interests.”