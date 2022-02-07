Editorial staff
SA needs cops up and running, Minister Cele

Having less vehicles for patrol and detective and support services puts the public’s safety at risk.

Picture File: Police Minister Bheki Cele during the release of crime statistics for the second quarter of 2021/2022 at GCIS, 19 November 2021, Pretoria. Picture: Jacques Nelles
Minister of Police Bheki Cele has revealed there are 1,169 out-of-service South African Police Service (Saps) vehicles in Gauteng alone. While it’s nothing new – in 2020 there were 1,407 police vehicles out of service and last year that number was 2,170 – it is totally unacceptable. Having less vehicles for patrol and detective and support services puts the public’s safety at risk and severely hampers the work of the police officers. Some of the statistics revealed by Cele in a written reply to the DA’s questions in the National Assembly last week are shocking. Vereeniging has 14 out-of-service vehicles...

