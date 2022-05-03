Editorial staff
3 May 2022
‘Publicity hungry’– DA’s senseless Ukraine mission

Apart from the fact that the world doesn’t care what John Steenhuisen thinks, did anyone in the DA ever seek out facts in a war-torn African country?

Picture File: DA leader John Steenhuisen arrives at State of the Nation Address (Sona) 2022 in Cape Town. Picture: Gallo Images/Daily Maverick/Victoria O'Regan
As a party outside government – and the official opposition, Nogal – it is not surprising that the Democratic Alliance (DA) is publicity-hungry… and will use any excuse for a photo opportunity or a few lines in print. Ironically, in this, they are much like the party they despise, the Economic Freedom Fighters, which has developed the political publicity stunt to fine art in South Africa. Yet, even knowing that it is still difficult to comprehend the current, senseless “fact-finding mission” being undertaken by DA leader John Steenhuisen in war-torn Ukraine. Apart from the fact that the world doesn’t care...

