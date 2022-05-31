Editorial staff
ANC Ekurhuleni vote a concern for Ramaphosa’s presidency bid

Incumbent regional chair Mzwandile Masina is a Jacob Zuma man.

President Cyril Ramaphosa during the ANCs 110th anniversary celebrations. Picture: Gallo Images/Philip Maeta
The final result of the ANC Ekurhuleni conference still hangs in the air, but indications are that incumbent regional chair Mzwandile Masina may clinch himself a third term. Provisional results show Masina won 163 votes, while his rival Doctor Xhakaza got 151 votes. However, 19 votes remain in limbo, subject to authentication of the branches which cast them… so the final say has yet to be had. If Masina does win, it will be a significant setback for the campaign of President Cyril Ramaphosa to take the presidency of the ANC at the party’s end-of-year elective conference. ALSO READ: KZN lining...

