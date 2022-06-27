Will the anti-abortion movement of the ‘white right’ really make America great again?

For many conservative Americans, the 1973 Supreme Court Roe vs Wade decision – which permitted abortion – was emblematic of the “rot” in society in the era of “human rights and free love”. They are now celebrating the overturning of Roe vs Wade last week, which removed constitutional protection of women’s rights to abortion. Shortly after the latest decision, 11 states mostly in the Republican-led conservative South, moved to severely restrict or fully ban abortion, with others set to follow. The decision has rekindled the debate – and not just in the US – about the right of a woman...

For many conservative Americans, the 1973 Supreme Court Roe vs Wade decision – which permitted abortion – was emblematic of the “rot” in society in the era of “human rights and free love”.

They are now celebrating the overturning of Roe vs Wade last week, which removed constitutional protection of women’s rights to abortion.

Shortly after the latest decision, 11 states mostly in the Republican-led conservative South, moved to severely restrict or fully ban abortion, with others set to follow.

The decision has rekindled the debate – and not just in the US – about the right of a woman to have a say in what happens to her body as against the rights of a foetus to life … and at what stage, if at all, one considers a foetus to be a human being.

Supporters of abortion worry that the loss of the Roe vs Wade protection could lead to many women dying in unsafe backstreet abortions, as well as a spike in societal problems caused by “unwanted” children.

Opponents, however, point out that an abortion can have multiple physical and mental impacts on a woman, which might last her entire life.

But, in America, the overturning means much more than whether a woman has rights over her body or whether a federal or state government does.

The anti-abortion movement is part of the religious “white right” and its campaign is – as stated by its hero, former President Donald Trump – is to “Make America Great Again”.

Liberals have voiced concerns that the next target of the crusaders may well be gay relationships and even contraception.

Already, the country is lining up to take sides … and the split between Americans is unlikely to be healed any time soon.

Only time will tell whether such a divided US will be good or bad for the globe as a whole.