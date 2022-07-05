Trip down memory lane

For me, there is something special about going on a road trip. This past weekend a colleague and I drove down to Durban for the annual Durban July. We have become accustomed to taking the aerial route, but with limited flights and rather exorbitant prices at short notice, we decided to take the drive. It was the first time in five years that I found myself on the N3 – and it brought back such lovely memories. In years gone by, it was a road that I knew like the palm of my hand. ALSO READ: No more crazy polar...

For me, there is something special about going on a road trip. This past weekend a colleague and I drove down to Durban for the annual Durban July.

We have become accustomed to taking the aerial route, but with limited flights and rather exorbitant prices at short notice, we decided to take the drive.

It was the first time in five years that I found myself on the N3 – and it brought back such lovely memories.

In years gone by, it was a road that I knew like the palm of my hand.

My father, an avid fisherman, loved Natal and it was not uncommon for us to go down to the coast four times a year.

Every trip, we would stop at the same filling stations and eat the same padkos.

As we neared the coast, my sister and I would jostle on the back seat for the best view because it was a tradition that whoever saw the sea first, would be rewarded with a Lucky Packet.

When I grew up, Lucky Packets were a real treat, containing a variety of odd sweets and a cheap plastic toy.

Later in life, when it was my turn to take my children to the sea, I would follow the same rituals, except for the places to take a stretch.

We discovered wonderful little gems, like The Green Lantern in Van Reenen and Nottingham Road, where I once ate the most delicious fish pie ever.

My first memories of driving to Durban date back to the ’70s, long before toll roads, and while a lot has changed over the decades, one thing remains the same: I cannot recall one single trip where there were no road works along the way.

I remember my father – with every trip – cursing that the road was being worked on and then optimistically declaring that next time, the road will be complete.

Five decades later and guess what? Roadworks that add an extra hour or two to the driving time.

I understand that the N3 is one of the busiest routes in the country and needs to be regularly maintained and upgraded as traffic volumes increase.

But please: can I have one roadworks-free road trip in my lifetime?