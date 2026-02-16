Fire Attack singes early Durban July betting

Alec Laird's colt is back to his best.

The Hollywoodbets Durban July might be nearly five months away but the sponsor’s pre-nominations betting market is already fairly lively.

The result of Saturday’s Betway London News Stakes over 1800m at Turffontein prompted adjustments to the opening prices posted on Tuesday last week.

The winner of that Grade 3 contest, Alec Laird-trained Fire Attack, shortened from 66.67 to 40.00. Runner-up The Ultimate King, from the Tony Peter yard, was trimmed from 20.000 to 16.67.

In contrast, third-placed Olivia’s Way and fourth-placed Busstopinhounslow, who could make little impression on the front two in the closing stages of the London News, were eased out to 66.67 and 75.00 respectively.

It will be no surprise if Fire Attack draws further support when punters fully digest his brave winning performance at Turffontein. The sometime winner of the SA Nursery and the Premier’s Champions’ Challenge fell from popular favour after an unsuccessful raid on Western Cape, which culminated in a stone-last finish in the L’Ormarins King’s Plate.

“Cape Town didn’t work out; he didn’t adjust,” commented Laird. “Maybe there was something in the air there he didn’t like!”

The Highveld air is clearly to his liking as he has bounced back to his best form.

“Since he’s been back he’s got a little bit of attitude again,” noted winning jockey Calvin Habib.

Of course, the Durban July isn’t run in Joburg and some pundits will voice reservations about Fire Attack’s capacity for travel beyond his home base. However, he has made the trip down the N3 to July venue Greyville once before – and acquitted himself well in the Grade 1 Champions’ Cup, finishing fourth behind Gladatorian, The Real Prince and See It Again, no less.

The current 40.00 might look fantastic value come the first Saturday in July. In the meantime, Fire Attack will be gearing up for a defence of his Champs Challenge next month.

Another July “possible” to tighten in the Hollywoodbets pre-noms market is Cape Town-based Regulation – from 25.00 to 16.67. This was not due to any racetrack performance; the Justin Snaith-trained four-year-old gelding last competed in early January, in the Grade 2 Premier Trophy on King’s Plate day, finishing third behind runaway stablemate Okavango.

Hollywoodbets Durban July pre-noms BETTING (16.2.26):

7.14 Eight On Eighteen

8.33 See It Again, The Real Prince

16.67 The Ultimate King, Regulation, Jan Van Goyen, Trust, Mocha Blend, Splittheeights

20.00 Questioning, Happy Verse, Gimme Rules, King Pelles, Note To Self, Hazy Dazy, Grand Empire

25.00 Native Rules, Sail The Seas, Charge It, Garrix, Star Major, Legal Counsel, Okavango

33.00 Wish List, Better Msn, OttoLuyken, The Equator

40.00 Fire Attack, Mon Petite Cherie, Great Plains, Holding Thumbs, Rainbow Lorikeet, Magic Verse, Cosmic Speed, One Eye On Vegas, Parisian Walkway, Eric Liddell

50.00 – 75.00 others.