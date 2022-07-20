Editorial staff
Reporter
1 minute read
20 Jul 2022
5:20 am
Editorials

We overindulge in fast food because Eskom won’t end load shedding anytime soon

Editorial staff

Looking on the bright side, all the experts say raw whole foods are better than ones which are cooked.

Picture: iStock
We know only too well that load shedding is bad news for our mental health – especially when it comes to stress and anger management. Now, it seems Eskom’s rolling blackouts are also going to affect our physical health. According to the Tiger Brands Foundation (TBF), the outages of up to six hours a day meant many households were becoming reluctant to buy fresh foods, because these would go off when there was no power to fridges and freezers. ALSO READ: First load shedding and fuel hikes, now Eskom wants 32.66% tariff bid – Nersa to consult South Africans, according to...

Read more on these topics