We overindulge in fast food because Eskom won’t end load shedding anytime soon

We know only too well that load shedding is bad news for our mental health – especially when it comes to stress and anger management. Now, it seems Eskom’s rolling blackouts are also going to affect our physical health. According to the Tiger Brands Foundation (TBF), the outages of up to six hours a day meant many households were becoming reluctant to buy fresh foods, because these would go off when there was no power to fridges and freezers. ALSO READ: First load shedding and fuel hikes, now Eskom wants 32.66% tariff bid – Nersa to consult South Africans, according to...

South Africans, according to the foundation, are increasingly turning to takeaway fast foods during load shedding.

And, of course, fast foods are well-known to be bad for your overall health, if you overindulge.

And overindulge we will – not only because fast foods have been proven to be deliciously addictive, but because it is unlikely that we will be free of blackouts in the near or medium-term future.

Already, studies have shown that 68% of adult South African women and 31% of men are either overweight or obese.

Yet, looking on the bright side – if there is enough electricity for one, ha ha – all the experts say raw whole foods are better than ones which are cooked – so maybe Eskom is doing us a health favour.

