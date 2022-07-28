Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo
28 Jul 2022
5:55 am
Men and women cannot sit around the same table and be equal in income

Kekeletso Nakeli-Dhliwayo

So I ask of bosses: let the sun shine on women too – but I’m not hopeful.

Picture: iStock
Gender parity is such an important electioneering tool because parties know that, over the years, by commission and omission, there has been a feminisation of poverty. Women have had to bear the brunt of this disadvantage, without their consent, whether it is through child maintenance defaulters, not having maternity leave, or suffer a pay discrepancy, compared to their male counterparts at work. One example is female artists who must “put their hearts on the back burner” while pregnant because the industry does not seem receptive to their pregnancies. ALSO READ: Gender pay gap: Poverty has a name – it is...

