The department of international relations and cooperation (Dirco) seems determined that, come hell or high water, it will donate R50 million to the ANC’s comrades in Cuba.

Thus continue the socialist and communist bonds established during the years of the struggle against apartheid … and which are honoured despite the fact that the world – and this country – have changed drastically since the Soviet Union began collapsing at the end of the 1980s.

Previous dealings:

Apart from spending hundreds of millions to have some of our doctors trained in Havana, the ANC has also committed to paying just under R3 billion on a project to have Cuban mechanics refurbish our worn military vehicles.

Then there was the few hundred million we blew flying in Cuban medics to help in the Covid crisis, not to mention the SA National Defence Force spent R228 million on illegally procuring a wonder drug from Cuba.

Despite a slight setback this week, when the Constitutional Court refused Dirco leave to appeal to it directly against an interim court interdict obtained by AfriForum to stop the gift, the ANC is committed.

Never mind the huge pressing needs in this country… Charity begins at home and, clearly, Cuba. is the home where the ANC’s heart is.

