30 Aug 2022
Cope's squabbles sad for democracy

This may sound like the start of a funeral eulogy for suspended Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota – but he is still alive.

Suspended Cope leader
Suspended Cope leader Mosiuoa Lekota briefs media in Johannesburg, 26 November 2018. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
Journalists who were around as South Africa transitioned to democracy in the '90s remember Mosiuoa "Terror" Lekota as an honest ANC spokesperson, but also as a politician committed to his principles. This may sound like the start of a funeral eulogy for Lekota – but he is still alive. What this might be, though, is his political epitaph, after the party he founded, the Congress of the People (Cope), suspended him yesterday. Whatever the reasons for his ouster are irrelevant – as irrelevant as the party itself. Cope has never...

