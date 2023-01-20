Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
3 minute read
20 Jan 2023
4:45 am
Premium

Businesses need to aid skills development to alleviate joblessness – expert

Brian Sokutu

According to Optimi Workplace’s Phemelo Segoe – a leading education and training firm – South Africa faced 'a much broader issue and challenge at play'.

Businesses need to aid skills development to alleviate joblessness – expert
Added Segoe: “Businesses that offer skills development programmes for low-skilled employees and unemployed community members stand to earn up to 25 points towards their B-BBEE scorecard. Picture: Nigel Sibanda
With the department of higher education and training statistics pointing to less than a third of South African adults being in possession of a matric certificate – a qualification largely regarded as a prerequisite for jobseekers – the country is far from addressing soaring unemployment figures unless business invested in skills development. This is the view of an education expert, against the background of public schools matric results released yesterday by Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga, which also reflected a failure rate. ALSO READ: Matric class of 2022 records pass rate of 80.1% According to Optimi Workplace’s Phemelo Segoe – a...

Read more on these topics