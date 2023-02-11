Brian Sokutu
Senior Print Journalist
4 minute read
11 Feb 2023
6:00 am
Premium

FNB’s ewallet boss a champion for the poor

Brian Sokutu

On her source of inspiration and role model, Nqala praises her mother Nomawabo Mntambo for a good upbringing.

FNB chief executive of eWallet Zibu Nqala believes in putting people first
FNB chief executive of eWallet Zibu Nqala believes in putting people first. Picture: iStock
Daring to tread where others won’t, and ready to get her hands dirty are all part of a personal resolve to make a difference in the lives of the underprivileged. This describes Zibu Nqala best as a champion of the poor through technology in banking and a torchbearer for women’s empowerment. In her role as First National Bank (FNB) chief executive of eWallet, Nqala takes charge of a subsegment of customers who earn up to R3 000 a month. Growing up in the Eastern Cape’s small university town of Alice – home to the University of Fort Hare – where...

Read more on these topics