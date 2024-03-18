From chatterbox to hermit – and Mark Collett likes it that way
Collett finds joy in the tactile experience of his craft, he loves the direct engagement with the materials and the tangible outcomes of his labour.
Mark Collett’s creations range from serviette
holders to decorative pieces. Picture: Hein Kaiser
Five years ago, Mark Collett had had enough of his boss, his job, and being on the road. The former Kempton Park-based sales representative swapped his jacket and tie for a dustcoat. “I always enjoyed woodwork, from school days, where it was part of our curriculum,” said Collett. But while he was on the road as a parts sales representative it left him with little time to pursue it. ALSO READ: Flying with the stars: Ananke Swanepoel’s glamorous career in private jet service The catalyst for change came from an unlikely corner. Collett’s line manager was, as he said, not “kosher”.…
Subscribe to continue reading this article and support trusted South African journalism
Access PREMIUM news, competitions and exclusive benefits
The catalyst for change came from an unlikely corner.
Collett’s line manager was, as he said, not “kosher”. He quit and didn’t see a way forward to doing the same thing again.
“I figured that since I’ve always loved woodwork, I’m going to switch to working for myself, and give it a go,” saidd Collett.
Mark’s life of solitude
Give him a piece of wood and he can transform it into almost anything, whether it’s artisan festive season decorations through to mini noughts and crosses sets, wine-stand side tables and, well, almost whatever you can imagine.
During the day, he’s in his workshop creating while his family is at work.
“It’s a life of solitude, and I like it that way now. When I was a sales rep I saw people all day, talked all day. Now I am left with my thoughts, I don’t have to make conversation. It’s wonderful,” he said.