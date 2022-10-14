Editorial staff
‘Huge human cost’ when nature is lost

These “devastating” losses are entirely due to human activity – from habitat degradation due to development and farming, exploitation, the introduction of invasive species, pollution, climate change and disease.

Human waste
A picture shows a view of Wadi Gaza, a wetland area in the central Gaza Strip on February 9, 2022. - In Wadi Gaza, plastic bottles and putrid water have taken the place of trees, flowers and animals. But aware of the health dangers, the local authorities are working to transform the marsh into the first natural park in the Palestinian enclave. (Photo by MOHAMMED ABED / AFP
With all the human-made misery – and our inhumanity to our fellow people – which surrounds us daily, it is difficult for many to worry about the damage we are doing to the world’s animal populations. Shockingly, though, while we humans have been fighting wars, stripping our forests and spewing carbon dioxide and toxic pollutants into the atmosphere, our animals have been paying a heavy price for coexisting with us. The World Wide Fund for Nature’s (WWF) Living Planet Index, which has just been released, shows that wild populations of monitored animal species have plummeted nearly 70% in the past...

