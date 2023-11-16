Japan dumps toxic wastewater into Pacific Ocean

Recent reports of problems at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant – particularly at reactor 1 – have raised serious concerns about the safety of Japan’s nuclear industry and the potential for further environmental contamination. These concerns are compounded by Japan’s continued dumping of nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean – a practice that poses a grave risk to marine life and human health. The environmental impact of Japan’s nuclear wastewater dumping and the global health risks posed by these practices, cannot be overstated. ALSO READ: China halts all Japanese seafood imports over ‘selfish’ Fukushima release As a member of…

Recent reports of problems at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant – particularly at reactor 1 – have raised serious concerns about the safety of Japan’s nuclear industry and the potential for further environmental contamination.

These concerns are compounded by Japan’s continued dumping of nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean – a practice that poses a grave risk to marine life and human health. The environmental impact of Japan’s nuclear wastewater dumping and the global health risks posed by these practices, cannot be overstated.

As a member of the South African parliamentary portfolio committee on health, I believe that the only response to Japan’s intransigence in relation to Fukushima is a global boycott of Japanese seafood. In 2011, the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant was severely damaged by an earthquake and tsunami. The plant’s three reactors went into meltdown, releasing radioactive material into the atmosphere and surrounding environment. Reactor 1 has been the source of significant concern.

Environment could be affected

The reactor’s containment vessel is damaged and there is a risk that radioactive material could leak into the environment. In addition, the reactor’s fuel rods are deteriorating and there is a risk that they could catch fire and release additional radioactive material. In October, a report by the Japanese government revealed that the situation at reactor 1 is worse than previously thought.

The report found that the damaged containment vessel is more likely to leak than previously believed and that the risk of a fire in the reactor’s fuel rods is also higher than previously thought. Since 2011, Japan has been dumping radioactive wastewater from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant into the Pacific Ocean.

The water contains tritium, a radioactive isotope of hydrogen that is harmful to marine life. The dumping of nuclear wastewater has been condemned by environmental groups and scientists around the world. They argue that the water is contaminating the Pacific Ocean and harming marine life, and that it poses a risk to human health. A study by the University of Tokyo this year found that tritium levels in the Pacific Ocean have increased significantlsince the start of Japan’s nuclear wastewater dumping programme.

The study also found that tritium levels in marine life have also increased, suggesting that the radioactive wastewater is contaminating the food chain. The dumping of nuclear wastewater into the Pacific Ocean poses a grave risk to human health. Tritium is a radioactive isotope that can cause cancer and other health problems.

A boycott

When tritium is released into the environment, it can be absorbed by marine life, which can then be consumed by humans. A recent report by the World Health Organisation (WHO) found that the levels of tritium in the Pacific are high enough to pose a risk to human health. The UN health agency’s report also found that the risk of cancer and other health problems from exposure to tritium is particularly high for children and pregnant women.

Considering the serious environmental and health risks posed by Japan’s nuclear industry – and its continued dumping of nuclear wastewater – we, as members of the portfolio committee on health call, for a global boycott of Japanese seafood. A global boycott would send a strong message to the Japanese government that the international community will not tolerate its reckless and irresponsible behaviour.

It would also put pressure on the Japanese government to take concrete steps to address the problems at Fukushima reactor 1 and to end its dumping of nuclear waste into the Pacific Ocean. We urge all people of conscience to join us in this boycott. We believe, together we can make a difference and protect our planet and our health.

