Soldier shooting: If SANDF members aren’t safe, what hope do we have?

Marizka Coetzer

Crime was the problem, not the training of soldiers, said a criminologist.

Soldier killed, two injured in PTA
FIle image for illustration: Rajesh JANTILAL/ AFP
Experts say violence in South Africa has become so rampant that even the best trained people can become victims of violent crime. The circumstances around the killing of an off-duty soldier are still unknown following a shooting incident over the weekend. The funeral arrangements for the soldier who died were not yet confirmed as the union concerned was still in the process of making arrangements with families, said South African National Defence (SANDF) spokesperson, Brigadier-General Andries Mokoena Mahapa. Mahapa confirmed the shooting incident in Atteridgeville on Sunday resulted in the death of one soldier and the injury of two soldiers....

