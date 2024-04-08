State of SA’s healthcare system: More work needed on NHI

It seems rather pointless to celebrate World Health Day when our healthcare system in this country has such a long way to go. To say that SA’s healthcare system is unequal is an understatement. The majority of the people have to depend on state healthcare, while roughly 30% are able to afford private care through contributions to medical aid schemes or health insurance. To bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots, the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) is probably a step in the right direction, but we are nowhere near ready to enforce it in its current form. Don't…

It seems rather pointless to celebrate World Health Day when our healthcare system in this country has such a long way to go.

To say that SA’s healthcare system is unequal is an understatement.

The majority of the people have to depend on state healthcare, while roughly 30% are able to afford private care through contributions to medical aid schemes or health insurance.

To bridge the gap between the haves and have-nots, the proposed National Health Insurance (NHI) is probably a step in the right direction, but we are nowhere near ready to enforce it in its current form.

Don’t rush the NHI Bill

Rushing the Bill will only cause more harm than good at this point. Big role players in the medical fraternity have expressed their doubts about how government want to roll out the NHI, but President Cyril Ramaphosa says he is just looking for a pen to sign it into practice.

Simply put, our healthcare system does need a dramatic overhaul, but the proposed NHI is not the way to go in its present form.

Our current public healthcare offering just can’t cope with the needs of the people. Some hospitals are not up to standard and many are understaffed.

More feasible solutions

Everyone deserves the right to good medical care. No one should be disadvantaged because they can’t afford to pay more. If we ever want to be proud of our healthcare system, we should be striving to fix this.

Speaking to the big roleplayers in the medical space in order to come up with more feasible solutions is what is needed.

‘My Health, My Right’

To mark World Health Day yesterday (7 April), the World Health Organisation urged countries to expand equitable access to quality health services.

Their “My Health, My Right” campaign to champion the right to health of everyone, everywhere is spot-on.

There is no simple solution to fix SA’s healthcare system. But acknowledging and addressing the widespread concerns is a start.

